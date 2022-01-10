Veteran NFL Defensive End A Free Agent For Playoffs

Prior to Week 18, the New York Jets released veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson in a move that saved salary cap space for 2022.

Today, Lawson officially cleared waivers. This means he is free to sign wherever he wants in the coming days, and can still help a team in the postseason.

The Jets originally acquired Lawson for a sixth-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans just before the start of the regular season.

The move was made necessary by a season-ending training camp injury to free agent pass rusher Carl Lawson (no relation).

Former #Jets DE Shaq Lawson cleared waivers, per the wire. He's now a free agent and eligible to play for any team in the postseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

Lawson finished the regular season with 23 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception in 14 games (seven starts).

A first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills back in 2016, Lawson has played for three teams in six seasons. He spent the 2020 campaign with the Miami Dolphins after playing his first four years with the Bills.