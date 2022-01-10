The Spun

Veteran NFL Defensive End A Free Agent For Playoffs

Shaq Lawson celebrates a fumble recovery for the Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Shaq Lawson #50 of the New York Jets celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Prior to Week 18, the New York Jets released veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson in a move that saved salary cap space for 2022.

Today, Lawson officially cleared waivers. This means he is free to sign wherever he wants in the coming days, and can still help a team in the postseason.

The Jets originally acquired Lawson for a sixth-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans just before the start of the regular season.

The move was made necessary by a season-ending training camp injury to free agent pass rusher Carl Lawson (no relation).

Lawson finished the regular season with 23 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception in 14 games (seven starts).

A first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills back in 2016, Lawson has played for three teams in six seasons. He spent the 2020 campaign with the Miami Dolphins after playing his first four years with the Bills.

