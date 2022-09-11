Video: Epic National Anthem At MetLife Stadium On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The anniversary of September 11 is an emotional day all over America, but especially in the New York area.

Prior to today's season opener between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, the crowd at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. participated in a goosebump-inducing rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner."

NYPD officer Brianna Fernandez led the way, but she lowered her voice enough for fans to join in and sing.

Absolutely incredible job by Fernandez and the home crowd. That's a way to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

The Jets are looking for their first season-opening win since 2018, when they beat up on the Detroit Lions. New York hasn't won in Week 1 at home since 2015.

The Ravens, meanwhile, will be looking to shake off the leftover bad taste from last year's end-of-season collapse, which occurred with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined.