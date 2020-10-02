Video: Jets QB Sam Darnold Just Had A Ridiculous TD Run

Believe it or not, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold had the best quarterback run of the year Thursday night. What started as a short scramble turned into a brilliant 46-yard touchdown to put the Jets up a score early in the first quarter.

Darnold’s not known for his athleticism. The big-bodied quarterback has a commanding presence in the pocket and is able to fend off wimpy tacklers because of his size and strength. But we don’t see the Jets quarterback run the ball very often, that is, until Thursday night.

On a critical 3rd and seven in Denver territory, Darnold fended off a blitzing linebacker before stepping up in the pocket and taking off. He then juked a Broncos defender before getting into the open field.

Darnold made the most of the open field, outrunning trailing Broncos defenders and startling a few tacklers with a hesitated fake slide. In just a matter of several seconds, Darnold found his way into the end-zone for what many are calling the best quarterback touchdown run of the season. Take a look below.

2020’s come with plenty of surprises already, so I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised Sam Darnold has the best quarterback run of the season thus far.

Darnold might want to think about making good use of his legs more often. The Jets offense is one of the worst units in the NFL. But if the New York quarterback can be a threat on the ground, that could help the Jets’ passing attack.

