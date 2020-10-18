Video: Marcus Maye With The Best Interception Of The Season

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye has seen increased responsibilities since the team traded All-Pro Jamal Adams this summer. But his first interception of the season may have been the best one of the entire season.

In the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins, Maye was defending a Dolphins receiver in coverage. He managed to deflect the ball as it was coming towards them and then something crazy happened.

The ball landed on top of Maye, and bounced onto his butt where he grabbed the live ball with one hand. Without even looking, he keeps the ball alive, twisting his body however he can to keep it airborne.

A little maneuvering and some help from a Jets teammate allowed Maye to scoop it up into an interception. The only thing that could’ve made it better is if he had been allowed to run with it.

There haven’t been many bright spots for the Jets in this soon-to-be 0-6 season, but Marcus Maye has been one of the few ones on defense.

He’s played the majority of snaps for the Jets on defense this season, and is arguably their top defender right now. He’s third on the team in tackles, tied for the lead in sacks, and tied for the lead in tackles for loss.

But like any player who has a modicum of success with the Jets, his talents are being wasted there. Even if he makes the Pro Bowl this year, he’ll probably wind up being another building block that the Jets trade away in their neverending rebuild.

Enjoy the nice plays where you can find them, Jets fans. There won’t be many more.