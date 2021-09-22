Video Of Young Jets Fan Roasting Team Going Viral

The New York Jets were humiliated in their home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday. While Jets fans placed most of the blame of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson – and rightfully so – one Jets fan is going viral for a video he made about just how bad the team was.

A TikTok user named @td.sports made a video breaking down just how terrible the entire offense was on Wilson’s first interception (out of four). The fan ruthlessly broke down failures by the offensive line, Wilson, the tight ends and wide receivers on the play.

He pointed out that two Patriots defenders had clean shots at the quarterback, one offensive lineman was holding, and the wide receivers couldn’t get separation. But his most brutal assessment was of the tight ends:

“We have these two idiots staring at each other like, ‘Yo, what are we doing? I don’t know. Let’s just stand here,’” they said.

All of that and Wilson’s poor decision making led to an easy Wilson interception.

Going to spend the day watching a 12 year old roast the Jets on TikTok pic.twitter.com/oymjL1glRM — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 22, 2021

The New York Jets were ultimately held without a touchdown as Zach Wilson failed to move the ball through the air. Their defense was decent enough to hold Patriots quarterback Mac Jones without a touchdown.

But with no offense to speak of, there was no way the Jets had a chance to win that game.

Unfortunately, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Wilson and the Jets play the surging Denver Broncos this weekend and are already 10-point underdogs against the last year’s AFC West cellar-dweller.

No doubt we’ll hear from this Jets fan again when Wilson inevitably turns the ball over again.

Was this the best analysis of the Jets in Week 2?