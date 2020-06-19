Video Shows What Jamal Adams Did After Reportedly Requesting Trade

On Thursday afternoon, one of the best players in the NFL reportedly demanded a trade from his organization.

According to Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets star safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York. The former first-round pick reportedly told the team on Thursday that he wants to be traded.

During the 2019 NFL season, the Jets reportedly considered trading the star safety to Dallas. In the end, New York decided to hold onto Adams for the rest of the 2019 campaign.

Trade rumors sparked up again in the weeks leading up to the 2020 NFL draft. Once again, the Jets didn’t pull the trigger on a trade. After not hearing from the team in regard to a new contract, Adams made his stance very clear – he wants out.

Just hours after his reported trade demand, Adams was spotted on the golf course. He doesn’t seem too worried.

Jamal Adams rly hit the links after requesting a trade 💀 (via @Prez) pic.twitter.com/KaGCStnukF — Overtime (@overtime) June 18, 2020

In his first few seasons in the league, Adams has shown he’s one of – if not the – best safeties in the game. However, with two years left on his rookie deal, he’s being criminally underpaid.

He’s been active on social media, blasting the Jets for not responding to his request for a new deal.

“I can’t even get my first proposal that they said they would send over in January…,” Adams said in an Instagram comment. “I was called ‘selfish’ tho! Lol A lot of talk no action #StayWoke.”

Will Adams finally find a new home?