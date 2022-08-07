Watch: Emotional Moment At Jets Scrimmage Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets had their Green & White scrimmage on Saturday ahead of their preseason starting this week. But they made it extra special for one "player" and have gone viral for it.

At the end of the scrimmage, the Jets brought on their "new running back" - a child named AJ who suffers from Stage 1 cerebral palsy. Guided by quarterback Zach Wilson, AJ ran the ball into the endzone for a touchdown.

Fans at MetLife Stadium as well as the Jets players on the field all celebrated as AJ danced with the ball. They then celebrated with AJ and AJ's mother in the endzone.

The clip is going viral with over 200,000 views since this morning along with 8,000 likes. The comments are incredible too.

"Love to see this type of stuff!" one fan replied.

"Seeing this live was so cool! Seeing the close up is just amazing. I love this team," wrote another.

"One reason why football is the best. While I do not know AJ, this was so special to see, you can tell how much this meant. Thank you, (Jets)," a third fan wrote.

Every now and then football can give people experiences that will last forever. A moment like that is hard to top.

Good job, Jets.