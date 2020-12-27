Watch: Here’s The Worst Roughing The Passer Call Of The Season

The New York Jets are last in the NFL in a ton of categories, but among the top in penalties – especially roughing the passer calls. But today they were flagged for a roughing call that they probably didn’t deserve.

During the first half of today’s Browns-Jets game, Jets defender Folo Fatukasi got a clean shot at Browns QB Baker Mayfield as he threw a pass incomplete. Fatukasi bumped Mayfield with his shoulder after the pass was thrown and neither player went to the ground.

Nevertheless, the flag was thrown. Officials on the field ruled the play roughing the passer, citing the contact Fatukasi made on Mayfield.

Some people didn’t find the call overly egregious though. One fan noted that there was some helmet-to-helmet contact between Fatukasi and Mayfield.

The penalty ultimately didn’t have an impact. Cleveland wound up punting on the drive and finished the half with only three points.

(TBF, there was a little helmet contact to Mayfield’s facemask if we want to get technical) — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 27, 2020

Is this call against the Jets the worst roughing the passer penalty ever? Baker Mayfield didn't even try to flop.https://t.co/rBIrj8MkEN — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) December 27, 2020

If that isn’t the worst roughing the passer all of the season then it’s certainly close to it. The call definitely beats out the controversial roughing call against the 49ers from a month ago.

The New York Jets are a poorly disciplined team and will likely be looking for new leadership after this season. But as bad as they’ve been, they didn’t deserve that penalty.

Was that the worst roughing the passer call of the season? Was it the worst of all-time?