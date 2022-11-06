Watch: Jets Just Had The Worst Kickoff Of The Season

Opening kickoffs are not supposed to look like the one the New York Jets just had.

Jets punter Braden Mann slipped while trying to boot it long, and instead of sending it soaring overhead, Mann kicked the ball on a line drive and it traveled roughly 20 yards.

When all was said and done, the Buffalo Bills wound up with excellent field position at their own 45-yard line.

As embarrassing as that play was, the Jets deserve credit for bouncing back.

Buffalo got into the red zone in one play, but New York wound up taking the ball away when safety Jordan Whitehead picked off a boneheaded throw to the flat by Josh Allen.

No harm done. But about that much-maligned MetLife Stadium turf though...

Mann falling down like this won't do anything to help the surface's poor reputation.