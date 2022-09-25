Watch: Jets Star, Coach Nearly Came To Blows On Sideline

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 03: Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NFL games are intense by nature. Sometimes, that intensity boils over.

That appears to be what happened during the first half of today's Jets-Bengals game when star New York defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into a shouting match with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.

CBS cameras captured the scene, and while we can't tell what the two parties were saying to each other, Williams was clearly very fired up and Whitecotton did not back down.

Williams' fellow defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd stepped in between the player and coach.

Never a good thing when a player and coach go at it on the sidelines, but these things do happen from time to time.

We'll definitely get more clarity as to what transpired postgame.

Meanwhile, the 0-2 Bengals lead the 1-1 Jets 17-6 in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.