Watch: Zach Wilson Cannot Stop Throwing Interceptions

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is officially the worst starting quarterback in the NFL right now. The numbers now bear it out.

Heading into the game, Wilson already led the NFL in times sacked – going down 15 times in just three games. He was tied with fellow rookie Trevor Lawrence for the most interceptions in the league with seven but quickly took the lead for himself.

In the second quarter of today’s game against the Tennessee Titans, after the defense had held the Titans to a field goal to cede a 6-0 lead, Wilson threw his eighth interception of the season. In fairness to Wilson, his intended receiver slipped on the route, allowing Titans defender Kristian Fulton to snag an easy pick.

Were it not for a great defensive effort, the Titans would’ve taken a double-digit lead. Instead, they were held to a field goal and a 9-0 lead.

Zach Wilson continues his INT streak in every game.pic.twitter.com/BR8rxc4iMU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2021

Fortunately for Jets fans, the offense finally got its head together on the ensuing drive. Wilson led them on an 11-play scoring drive, capping it off with a Michael Carter touchdown to make it 9-7.

The Jets offense has been the worst in the NFL, averaging less than seven points a game through the first three games.

For the fourth game this season, they were anemic on offense in the first quarter, scoring no points.

Even though they finally got a touchdown after two games without one, they’re going to stay anemic if Wilson keeps throwing interceptions at this clip. He’s on pace for 34 interceptions this season, which would be the most by a quarterback in a generation.

The game is being played on CBS.