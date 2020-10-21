Wednesday Injury Update For New York Jets QB Sam Darnold

New York Jets QB Sam Darnold has been out of action ever since a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. The team has looked even worse without him, and are putting up historically bad numbers.

But ahead of their next three games against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, the Jets got some good news about their starting QB. According to reports, Darnold will be limited in Jets practice today.

There was also some good news for star rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. He is also limited in practice today. The starting left tackle has missed the last two games after aggravating a shoulder injury of his own.

But the key to the Jets season will be what the team does with Darnold at the trade deadline. Keeping him would be a strong sign that they plan to continue evaluating Darnold. Trading him would mean pushing the reset button on the entire thing.

Darnold has been the subject of recent trade rumors as the Jets remain the only winless team in the NFL. With the aforementioned games on the schedule, it’s understandable that they’ll want to sell off everything they can move in order to get more draft picks and rebuilding assets.

Sam Darnold (shoulder) and Mekhi Becton (shoulder) will be limited in practice today, per Adam Gase. Gase says Darnold will be on a “pitch count” today. #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 21, 2020

Through six games this season the Jets have been outscored by 110 points. That’s a worse mark than either of the 0-16 teams that came before them.

There aren’t a whole lot of winnable games left on the schedule either. Maybe their home games against Miami or Las Vegas, or catching Cleveland or New England on a day where they want to rest for the playoffs.

In any event, it doesn’t look while we’ll be seeing Darnold this week. The biggest question is whether we’ll ever see him in Green & White again.