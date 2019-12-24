What Adam Gase Reportedly Says About Critical Jets Fans

The New York Jets struggled mightily in the first eight games of the season. After losing starting quarterback Sam Darnold to mono for the better part of the a month, the Jets were a disaster.

New head coach Adam Gase sat at 1-7 halfway through the season.

A new report suggests Gase did not care about the woes of Jets fans during the team’s 1-7 start. According to a report from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Gase had a four-word response when asked about criticism from Jets fans.

“I’m rich as f***,” he allegedly said..

Here’s more from the report:

“I’m rich as f–k” has become Gase’s go-to line since taking over 11 months ago, according to sources. Gase has repeatedly said it to anyone that mentions the avalanche of criticism this year. It has become his defense mechanism.

Not caring about criticism from fans is probably the best way to go about life from a head coach. However, there’s a difference between Gase’s alleged approach and just ignoring the masses.

Regardless, Jets fans have to be happy with the way the team has closed the season. New York is 5-2 since that awful 1-7 start and looks primed for a breakout year in 2020.