What The Carson Wentz Trade Reportedly Means For Sam Darnold

Carson Wentz was the latest quarterback to be moved in a blockbuster trade just in the past month alone. And by the looks of things, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold could be next.

But according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Carson Wentz trade doesn’t necessarily mean much for the actual trade market for Darnold. Per his sources, the consensus is that the trade does not impact the market for him at all.

Hughes pointed out that Wentz’s massive contract drove down the value of the potential return the Eagles got. But since Darnold is still on his rookie contract, there is no such risk with him.

Hughes concluded that the minimum starting point for a trade involving Sam Darnold is a second-round draft pick. Adam Schefter has previously said that a late-first round pick might get the deal done.

Sam Darnold has failed to live up to expectations with the New York Jets since going No. 3 overall in 2018 NFL Draft. But many blame his failings in New York to failure of leadership. The Jets are now on their third head coach and second general manager since Darnold was drafted.

However, he has shown flashes of greatness at times. That might be compelling for a team with literally no answer at quarterback right now.

While the Jets are unlikely to get anything close to what they traded to get Darnold back in 2018, they can still help their rebuild if they can get a good enough offer.

Which team is best-positioned to trade for Sam Darnold this offseason?