The San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL world Friday morning by orchestrating a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. Believe it or not, the deal could have massive implications for what the New York Jets plan to do with quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Dolphins Friday afternoon. What does that mean? The Niners are going after a top-tier quarterback prospect.

The New York Jets, who will select second overall next month, could also be in the mix for a quarterback. Some have speculated they could wind up sticking with Darnold and use the pick on an offensive lineman or receiver. But the 49ers-Dolphins trade could indicate the Jets want a new face at quarterback.

If New York was fine with moving down in the draft and sticking with Darnold, it probably would’ve been the team to engage in a blockbuster trade in the Niners. Instead, the Jets are staying put at pick No. 2, and all eyes are on BYU’s Zach Wilson.

There's no way the #49ers didn't offer that same package to the #Jets — which tells you what the #Jets are leaning towards doing at No. 2. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2021

Sam Darnold hasn’t looked the part of a franchise quarterback. With a new regime, led by head coach Robert Saleh, taking over in the Big Apple, it may want to move on from Darnold and start fresh with a rookie quarterback. Zach Wilson fits the bill.

The BYU star can make all the throws and appears capable of making an instant impact. Of course, the Jets aren’t fully prepared to support a rookie quarterback. But if New York feels Wilson is its future star, it can’t pass him up.

It’s looking more and more like the Jets will move on from Darnold this off-season. We’ll find out next month.