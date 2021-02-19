The Spun

Sam Darnold escapes the pocket during a New York Jets game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets scrambles against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Jets haven’t decided whether they’ll trade Sam Darnold this offseason. Nonetheless, it appears the rest of the league has received some clarity as to what it’ll cost to acquire the USC product.

According to SNY insider Ralph Vacchiano, any team acquiring Darnold would most likely have to give up a second-round pick and maybe an additional mid-to-late round pick.

If anyone was wondering if yesterday’s Carson Wentz trade affected Darnold’s value, the answer is no.

“Why would it?” Vacchiano’s source said, via SNY. “It’s hard to compare the two situations anyway. I could make the argument that Wentz is the more valuable quarterback. But another team is going to say that Darnold has a higher ceiling.”

As for which teams will be in the hunt for Darnold, one landing spot that’s quite popular at the moment is Chicago.

ESPN insider Field Yates is predicting the Bears to acquire Darnold this offseason. That would make sense considering the front office just missed out on Wentz.

Darnold finished the 2020 season with 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He hasn’t lived up to the hype in New York, but he also hasn’t received much help from his coaching staff.

The Jets will have an interesting decision to make on Darnold. With the No. 2 overall pick in their back pocket, the front office might just fall in love with Justin Fields or Zach Wilson.


