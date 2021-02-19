The New York Jets haven’t decided whether they’ll trade Sam Darnold this offseason. Nonetheless, it appears the rest of the league has received some clarity as to what it’ll cost to acquire the USC product.

According to SNY insider Ralph Vacchiano, any team acquiring Darnold would most likely have to give up a second-round pick and maybe an additional mid-to-late round pick.

If anyone was wondering if yesterday’s Carson Wentz trade affected Darnold’s value, the answer is no.

“Why would it?” Vacchiano’s source said, via SNY. “It’s hard to compare the two situations anyway. I could make the argument that Wentz is the more valuable quarterback. But another team is going to say that Darnold has a higher ceiling.”

The Eagles didn’t get a huge return from the Colts for QB Carson Wentz … So, what does that deal mean for the Jets if they decide to trade Sam Darnold? 👇 pic.twitter.com/J0liaTD3kq — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) February 19, 2021

As for which teams will be in the hunt for Darnold, one landing spot that’s quite popular at the moment is Chicago.

ESPN insider Field Yates is predicting the Bears to acquire Darnold this offseason. That would make sense considering the front office just missed out on Wentz.

Darnold finished the 2020 season with 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He hasn’t lived up to the hype in New York, but he also hasn’t received much help from his coaching staff.

The Jets will have an interesting decision to make on Darnold. With the No. 2 overall pick in their back pocket, the front office might just fall in love with Justin Fields or Zach Wilson.