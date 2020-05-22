A report circulated on Thursday that contract talks between the New York Jets and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams have stalled.

On its face, the idea of extending Adams – who has clearly outplayed his rookie contract after three years – seems like a no-brainer. But ESPN’s Rich Cimini had an update on the situation that could explain why things have gone sour.

On Friday, Cimini reported that the Jets want Adams to be “all-in before doing a deal”. Specifically, they want him participating in voluntary team activities, attending training camp, and “being a good soldier”. Adams made a point of not attending the voluntary online activities earlier in the offseason.

Cimini further reported that the possibility of a trade was brought up this week. Adams was the subject of trade rumors in the middle of last season, but the Jets ultimately kept him.

Unfortunately for Adams, despite being arguably the best safety in the NFL right now, he has little leverage.

Adams is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Jets have already exercised his fifth-year option. And once his fifth year is up, the Jets can just franchise tag him – and at a fairly good price since he’s a safety.

The former No. 6 overall draft pick earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019. He recorded 6.5 sacks – just shy of the single season record for a safety – along with 75 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and two defensive touchdowns.

This is a contract saga that could get ugly between Jamal Adams and the Jets.