Why Miles Austin Was Suspended For A Full Season

As if Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars wasn't devastating enough, it was announced on Friday that Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for one year.

Austin has been suspended for violating the NFL's Gambling Policy. Once this news broke, his attorney released a statement.

"The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel," Bill Deni wrote. "He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation. He is appealing his suspension."

Although there's no indication that Austin bet on NFL games, that doesn't change his case.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reminded everyone today that "Sports gambling, legal or not, is prohibited for all team and league personnel."

Austin will appeal the league's suspension, per his attorney.

The NFL will have no further comment on Austin's situation until the appeal process is resolved