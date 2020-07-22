NFL Releases Statement About Woody Johnson Controversies

Another week, another major controversy involving an NFL owner. This week, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is involved in multiple scandals stemming from his role as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Johnson had told others that President Donald Trump has asked him to try to get the U.K. government to steer the British Open towards Trump’s Turnberry Resort in Scotland. That would be a violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause, though so far, there is no scheduled tournament at Turnberry.

On top of that issue, Johnson faces allegations of racism and sexism from others working with him as ambassador. According to CNN, the Jets owner “made racist generalizations about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.” He has also allegedly made sexist comments about female coworkers.

So far, we haven’t heard much of substance from the NFL on these issues. Woody Johnson is not currently the acting owner of the Jets. As he serves as ambassador, his brother Christopher Johnson runs the day-to-day team operations. When asked for comment, the NFL deflected to the State Department.

NFL statement on Jets owner Woody Johnson allegations in CNN story: "We are aware of the report and would refer you to the State Department." — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) July 22, 2020

The White House has not given comment on the story to either CNN or The New York Times. The State Department told CNN that Johnson is “a valued member of the team who has led Mission UK honorably and professionally.”

“We stand by Ambassador Johnson and look forward to him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the UK is strong,” the State Department spokesman added.

This NFL statement is extremely light, and doesn’t bode well for those who hope that the NFL may intervene with regard to Johnson’s status as an owner.