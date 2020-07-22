NFL Owner Accused Of Racist Comments

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is under fire for racist statements made to staff, as he serves as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

It has been a rough few days for Johnson, who also faces allegations of impropriety in his duties as ambassador. He is reportedly under investigation by the State Department after allegedly making “racist and sexist comments to staff” and using his position to help President Donald Trump’s business dealing in the U.K.

According to CNN, Woody Johnson “made racist generalizations about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.” He has also made “cringeworthy” comments about women, and was reportedly reticent to participate in an International Women’s Day event. “He’s said some pretty sexist, racist (things),” an unnamed diplomat told CNN.

Woody Johnson, the great-grandson of the Johnson & Johnson company founder Robert Wood Johnson, has served in his role as ambassador since August 2017. He is a major supporter of President Trump. In his absence, his brother Christopher Johnson has run the New York Jets.

Trump is rolled into the Johnson scandal as well. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Johnson admitted to multiple people that Trump asked him to try and push the British government to move to hold the British Open golf tournament, one of the sport’s four major tournaments, to Trump’s Turnberry Resort in Scotland.

The American ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, told multiple colleagues in February 2018 that President Trump had asked him to see if the British government could help steer the world-famous and lucrative British Open golf tournament to the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland, according to three people with knowledge of the episode. The ambassador’s deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said. But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell. In a brief interview last week, Mr. Mundell said it was “inappropriate” for him to discuss his dealings with Mr. Johnson and referred to a British government statement that said Mr. Johnson “made no request of Mr. Mundell regarding the British Open or any other sporting event.” The statement did not address whether the ambassador had broached the issue of Turnberry, which Mr. Trump bought in 2014, but none of the next four Opens are scheduled to be played there.

Per the report, Johnson pushed Lukens, a career diplomat, out of his position after he emailed the State Department about the British Open request.

Trump using his position as president to impact his personal financial interests, like steering a major golf tournament to his properties through diplomatic pressure, would violate the Constitution’s emoluments clause. This has been a consistent issue with this presidency, though this story entangles the sports world on multiple levels.

So far, the NFL has not released a statement on Woody Johnson.

