Jets QB Zach Wilson Appears To Have Chosen His Jersey Number

After being taken out of the equation in 2020 due to the pandemic, rookie minicamps are finally back. The Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are starting camp this weekend before the rest of the league follows suit next weekend.

In order to keep players safe during minicamp, the Jets had their linemen work out in the morning and their skill players work out in the afternoon.

All it took were a few minutes for former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson to steal the show at the Jets’ minicamp. Footage of him throwing passes hasn’t been released yet, but his new jersey number is out in the open.

Wilson, who wore No. 1 and No. 11 during his time with the Cougars, has decided to move on from both those numbers – at least for now.

Jets reporter Connor Hughes posted a photo of Wilson in a No. 2 jersey on social media. Fans immediately chimed in with their thoughts on the number.

The Jets confirmed that none of the numbers being worn by rookies this weekend are official just yet. This means we could see Wilson wearing No. 1 at some point this year.

Regardless of which number Wilson ends up going with, all that matters at the end of the day is that he proves he can be New York’s franchise quarterback.