Zach Wilson Was Asked About His Apparent New Jersey Number

With rookie minicamp already underway for the New York Jets, every move that Zach Wilson makes is being closely monitored by the team’s fan base.

On Friday afternoon, Jets fans were buzzing over Wilson’s jersey number. Despite wearing No. 1 and No. 11 during his time with the BYU Cougars, Wilson was seen on the field with No. 2 on the front and back of his jersey.

Although the Jets confirmed that none of the numbers being worn by rookies this weekend are official, Wilson isn’t against wearing No. 2 this season.

When asked about his new number, Wilson told reporters that he wanted to “switch it up.” He isn’t going to lock in that number for this season yet, but the second overall pick said he’s leaning toward keeping it.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson said it’s not confirmed, but he is leaning toward keeping No. 2. He wants to “switch it up.” “I just think it’s a cool number.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 8, 2021

Wilson still has to wait a few more months before he can make his debut. That being said, it sounds like he’s already making a strong impression on his teammates.

Earlier this week, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore raved about Wilson’s leadership.

“Just talking to him on the phone, I could tell he’s like a general,’’ Moore said. “His passion comes out through the phone. He wrote to me on social media and said he was pumped and he texted me and said he was fired up.’’

All eyes will be on Wilson when the regular season begins for the Jets, that’s for sure.