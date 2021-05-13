In late April the New York Jets selected former college football star quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 1 overall pick.

While the team has yet to announce Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback, they did make a significant announcement this afternoon. On Thursday, the Jets announced that Wilson will wear the No. 2 jersey.

He previously wore No. 1 and No. 11 in college, but predominantly No. 1 in his breakout junior season for BYU. He’ll be changing things up when he heads onto the field in 2021, though.

After the Jets announced Wilson will wear No. 2, the former No. 2 pick explained why he chose that number.

Here’s what he said, via NFL.com:

“I’m just mixing it up, doing something new,” Wilson said at rookie minicamp. “I like any single-digit number, I think they’re cool. I was the second pick, so that’s a good reason to switch it up. Not much reason behind it but I just think it’s a cool number.”

Wilson wasn’t the only rookie to learn his jersey number this afternoon.

The Jets also announced first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and early second-round pick Elijah Moore will wear their college jersey numbers – No. 75 and No. 8 respectively.

Wilson, Vera-Tucker and Moore are expected to be immediate contributors on a very young New York Jets team – with a new coaching staff.