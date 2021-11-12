Zach Wilson Has Telling Comment After Watching Mike White Succeed

The New York Jets are going to be riding the Mike White wave until rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is fully recovered from his injury – and maybe a little bit longer afterwards. So what does Wilson think about the current situation?

Wilson spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since suffering his PCL injury against the New England Patriots last month. He explained that he isn’t torn up about not being the starter because he needs to focus on getting healthy first.

Wilson then pointed out that he’s still young and recognizes that it’s going to be a tough road ahead. He remains confident that his time will come.

But as far as the recent success of White goes, Wilson acknowledged that he needs to play more like him. He acknowledged that there’s the business of football and that White wants to play just as much as he does. But Wilson believes that he and White can compete without butting heads over it.

“I would say my style of plays needs to get more like that,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “We both understand this is part of the business of football. I want to play, he wants to play. It’s just how it is. What’s the point of butting heads when we can help each other out? I think we can both benefit from the situation.”

.@ZachWilson on the benefit of being able to watch the offense during his rehab. pic.twitter.com/1SlZR1tN20 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 11, 2021

Zach Wilson is still battling the PCL injury that’s kept him out of the last 2.5 games. But in that time, Mike White and journeyman Josh Johnson have played pretty well.

Many believe that White will maintain the job even after Wilson heals up if he plays as well as he did against the Bengals in Week 8.

But if that’s the case, it certainly looks like Wilson is okay with that.