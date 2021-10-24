The Initial Injury Diagnosis For Zach Wilson Is In

The New York Jets not only lost Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in brutal fashion but also might’ve lost rookie starting quarterback Zach Wilson for the next few weeks.

Wilson took back-to-back hits to his lower body early in the second quarter and the second of the two blows left him on the ground. He managed to get up and walk off the field under his own power, but he did not return to the game.

Soon after the Jets fell in a blowout, 54-13, Wilson received his first diagnosis on what the Jets deemed to be a knee injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wilson is believed to have suffered an injury to his PCL in his right knee. He plans to undergo an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, but it’s likely that he’ll need to miss some time.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson will have an MRI on his knee, but sources say the initial belief is he suffered an injury to his PCL. He’ll likely miss time, but the tests will determine how much. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

The diagnosis is a huge blow to the Jets’ 2021 season, that was meant to be a development year for Wilson and first-year head coach Robert Saleh. Now it’s unclear when the rookie quarterback will be able to get back on the field.

Through his first six NFL starts, Wilson hasn’t shown too many flashes of brilliance. He’s completed just over 57.4 percent of his passes for four touchdowns, but protecting the football has been a major issue. Wilson has nine interceptions and two lost fumbles in six games played.

The Jets turned to Mike White in Wilson’s absence and he played admirably under the circumstances. Saleh will likely need to stick with White for the foreseeable future with the 2021 No. 2 overall pick needing to recover.

Wilson will do his best to get back on the field as soon as possible, but if the Jets do truly feel like he’s their franchise quarterback, they’d be wise not to throw him back into the fire too early.