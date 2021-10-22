The Spun

Zach Wilson Has Bold Comment About Facing Patriots Again

Zach Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has proven over the course of his Hall of Fame career that he can make life very difficult for rookie quarterbacks. Zach Wilson of the New York Jets learned that lesson the hard way back in Week 2.

Wilson, who was selected by the Jets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had four interceptions in his first meeting against the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Jets and Patriots will meet for the second time this season. As you’d expect, the spotlight is currently on Wilson and how he responds from that rough performance he had in mid-September.

Judging by Wilson’s latest press conference, he’s not very nervous about facing a rowdy crowd at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

“Just like it was the first time we played them, everything’s a stepping stone,’’ Zach Wilson said, via the New York Post. “We’re building something here that’s going to be special for a long time. When it’s going to be super-special, we don’t know, but all we have to focus on is one step at a time, throwing those bricks down and getting better. I’m excited to play these guys again. I think it’s going to be a blast.”

We’re not so sure facing Belichick’s defense will be a “blast,” but it’s nice to see that Wilson is embracing the challenge.

This season has been filled with plenty of ups and downs for Wilson, who already has nine interceptions. His best performance came back in Week 4, as he had 297 passing yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Tennessee Titans.

If the Jets are going to defeat the Patriots and split the season series, they’ll need Wilson to play efficient and turnover-free football.

Kickoff for the Jets-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.