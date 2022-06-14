Zach Wilson Looked Great At Practice: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It's important to never read too much into a player's performance during minicamp, but we can't blame any Jets fans for hoping Zach Wilson does well.

Wilson is entering his second season in New York and it is crucial for the future of the franchise that he develops into a consistent quarterback. There's a long way to go until that happens--if it happens--but today's practice seems like a step in the right direction.

Jets beat writer Connor Hughes says the onetime No. 2 overall pick was "the sharpest he's looked by a mile."

Not surprisingly, some Jets fans are encouraged by Hughes' report.

Interestingly, veteran Jets scribe Rich Cimini seemed to throw some cold water on the fire with his report of Wilson's performance.

While Cimini conceded that the QB had "some nice moments" during 7-on-7 work, he added that it was a "mixed bag" overall for Wilson this afternoon.

Which beat writer to believe? Whichever one you choose, don't read too much into what Wilson did today.

It was only the first day of minicamp, and we're still almost three months away from the actual season.