Zach Wilson’s Mother Has Gone Private On Instagram

Now that Zach Wilson is the newest quarterback for the New York Jets, anything that he or a family member does will catch people’s attention. That theory was proven true on Wednesday, as Wilson’s mother received a lot of criticism for a rant she shared on Instagram.

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, posted countless Instagram stories about her recent trip to Disney World. At one point, she called the employees at the park “maskholes” for constantly making sure their family had face coverings on.

That remark from Lisa Wilson didn’t sit well with her Instagram followers. In an effort to defuse this situation, she posted a lengthy explanation as to why she wasn’t fond of her recent experience at Disney World.

“I want to make it clear that I did wear my mask properly all day!” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t get reprimanded even once! I am very respectful. But it is miserable being at the ‘happiest place on earth’ with police walking around yelling at people for taking a drink of water. It’s outside, it’s hot and a lady in front of us passed out in line.”

Shortly after that post, Lisa Wilson decided to make her Instagram account private.

UPDATE: Zach Wilson's mother has locked her Instagram account. https://t.co/KByF0457JM — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) May 13, 2021

Zach Wilson hasn’t commented on his mother’s controversial Instagram posts just yet.

Following the first round of the NFL Draft though, Wilson said that he would like to keep his mother out of the spotlight when possible.

“I like to keep her out of the spotlight,” Wilson said during an appearance on WFAN Radio, via the New York Post. “She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support.”

This situation isn’t Zach’s fault at all, but unfortunately this is what comes with the territory of being the second overall pick in the draft.