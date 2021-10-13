Zach Wilson Names 1 Issue He’s Been Having So Far This Season

Despite a new offense and a new quarterback in Zach Wilson, the New York Jets offense is just as anemic now as it was in last year’s 2-14 dumpster fire.

But amid the team’s 1-4 start – during which Wilson has thrown a league-leading nine interceptions – Wilson is ready to acknowledge that he’s having some issues. In a recent interview with the team’s website, Wilson said that he’s overthinking his throws too much.

Wilson feels that he’s “aiming the throw rather than just throwing it,” which he’s always done. He said that he’s being “a little robotic” at times, and his throws come out as such.

“I would just say overthinking them to an extent, aiming the throw rather than just throwing it, like I’ve always done my whole life,” Wilson said. “Reacting to what the defense is giving me and just throwing it, rather than putting too much thought into it. I’ve got a lot I’m learning every single week and I’m always putting my mind on new things I need to learn. And with that sometimes comes being a little robotic, and I think sometimes that’s how those throws come out. I’m aiming them. I have to just throw it and rip it, kind of how I do in the second half when we have some of those big plays down the field and I’m just reacting.”

Jets QB Zach Wilson on why he’s missing some of those short, easy throws: “I’m aiming it. I’ve got to just throw it.” Said he might be overthinking it, feels like he’s been too “robotic” at times and has to just trust it and “rip it.”. #jets — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) October 12, 2021

Zach Wilson and the Jets have a bye this week, and Wilson intends to use the time to work with his trainer on the things he’s doing wrong.

At this point, any changes he makes would be welcome. Wilson is on pace for 30 interceptions and to be sacked over 60 times.

The Jets offense ranks 30th in yards and dead last in points with just 67 in five games.

Wilson’s rookie season is probably beyond saving as far as wins and losses go. But if he wants to give fans confidence heading into next season, these final 11 games will be critical.