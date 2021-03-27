New York Newspaper Already Has Zach Wilson On The Back Page

With the 2021 NFL Draft about a month away, the top two picks are pretty much locked in. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars has been all but decided for months. And with his excellent pro day on Friday, Zach Wilson has pretty much solidified himself as the consensus No. 2 option. There is a full month for things to change, but right now Wilson is a strong favorite to be the New York Jets‘ pick.

Weeks away from the former BYU standout penning his hypothetical Jets rookie contract, Wilson’s name has already started hitting the presses in NYC.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an image from a New York newspaper with a full-page display for “Broadway Zach,” the prospective savior of the Jets franchise.

The Jets were one of many teams to send a group of executives to Provo, Utah for Wilson’s much-anticipated pro day. With each franchise allowed to send three representatives, New York sent general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

During his junior season with the Cougars, Wilson absolutely lit up the NCAA with 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions through 12 games. His pro day was equally as impressive, wowing NFL scouts with his top-tier athleticism and other-worldly arm talent.

The likely drafting of Wilson would mark the end of a short-lived Sam Darnold era (No. 3 draft pick 2018) in New York. When/if the Jets draft a quarterback in the 2021 draft, they will become the first team in the Common Draft era to selected two quarterbacks in the top three over a four-year span, per Schefter.

Coming off a 2-14 season, the Jets may not be the most attractive landing spot for a young QB. But, Wilson seems up for the challenge.

“Great staff. Love those guys,” Wilson said of the New York crew after his pro day. “Joe Douglas is a great guy. It was good to see him out here. They’ve got a good thing going.

“I’d be happy to play with any team that drafts me.”