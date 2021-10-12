Zach Wilson Identifies Tough Stat For The Jets Offense

The New York Jets are just 1-4 to start the year, and have really struggled to get things going on offense. A major issue: slow starts by Zach Wilson and company.

The Jets are third-worst in the NFL, with just 267 offensive yards per game. They’re in the bottom four in both passing and rushing offense, and their 13.4 points per game is worst in the league.

The team has not yet scored in a first quarter this season, and a stat cited by Wilson reveals a lot: in the last four game, the team is averaging just seven plays in those fourth quarters. Opposing teams have a 30-0 first quarter edge on the Jets on the year.

“It feels like we’re sitting on the sideline for a long time and it’s hard to get any sort of rhythm,” Wilson admitted today. It certainly has to be tough for a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach.

Wilson threw out a sobering stat: in the last 4 games, the Jets are averaging only 7 plays in the first quarter. “That’s what it feels like. It feels like we’re sitting on the sideline for a long time and it’s hard to get any sort of rhythm.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 12, 2021

In those last four first quarters, Zach Wilson is just 4-for-12 for 27 total yards, with two interceptions. He’s been sacked once, and has rushed for three yards.

He certainly wants to get improve those numbers across the board. It’s hard to get anything going when you’re that far behind the eight ball.

The Jets are off this week. After that, they get the New England Patriots for the second time this season, this time up in Foxborough. The Pats won the last AFC East showdown 25-6, and Wilson struggled mightily, throwing for 210 yards with four interceptions on the season.

[Rich Cimini]