Robert Saleh Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Zach Wilson So Far

Entering his rookie season with the New York Jets, No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is one of the most highly-touted incoming NFL prospects in 2021.

And according to first-year Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson is already living up to the hype.

“Zach loves ball, that’s one thing I’ve learned,” Saleh said, per ESPN. “He’s unflappable in the sense that he doesn’t care whether [it] went good or bad. He wants to know why it went good or bad. He wants to learn from it. He’s wired exactly the way you want all players to be wired. Now it’s a matter of getting as many reps as possible [in training camp].”

It’s a good thing Saleh is confident in his rookie QB — because there’s not much in the way of secondary options.

“We've thrown a ton at him. I thought these last two weeks have been awesome for him.” #Jets https://t.co/hYq3zWP8lo — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 18, 2021

Ever since he was selected in this year’s draft, Zach Wilson has been labeled as the Jets’ next QB1. With no veteran additions or other quarterback moves this offseason, the only backup options are reserve QBs James Morgan and Mike White — leaving the former BYU standout’s path to the starting job wide open.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said the team has “thrown a ton” at Wilson over the past few weeks to get him prepared for his first NFL start in Week 1. While of course there’s been some hiccups along the way, it seems as though the rookie is on the right track to make his starting debut.

The Jets will travel to Carolina on Sep. 12 to take on the Panthers in a Week 1 matchup. Wilson will face off against the man he replaced: Sam Darnold.