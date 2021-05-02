Zach Wilson Reacts To His Mom Trending On Social Media

The New York Jets selected former BYU star quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Prior to Wilson getting selected, he was shown with friends and family members in the green room in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wilson was the first player to greet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on stage, as the No. 1 overall pick – Trevor Lawrence – watched the draft from home.

As is typically the case during the NFL Draft, social media was buzzing about Wilson’s friends and family members. Specifically, Wilson’s mother was trending on social media. Wilson and his mother shared an emotional moment prior to the No. 2 overall selection.

Wilson was asked about his mom trending on social media during an interview with WFAN Sports Radio.

“Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure. I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support,” he said.

Zach Wilson joined @CartonRoberts on Friday, and here's what really happened when @Craigcartonlive asked Wilson about the uproar surrounding his mom's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ehcVqIkUrk — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 1, 2021

Keeping anyone out of the spotlight in New York will be a difficult task.

Wilson, though, clearly has more important things to worry about than what’s trending on social media. The Jets have big plans in mind for the young quarterback and fans will be anxious to see him deliver results.