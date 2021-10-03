Zach Wilson Reacts To Securing His First NFL Victory

After three terrible games to start his NFL career, New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson played a good game in a 27-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans today.

Wilson went 21 of 34 for 297 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the win. After the game, he said he was happy that he could learn from the win.

He called it a “roller coaster game” with up and down emotions, but one with many teachable moments. He credited the defense for holding the Titans to a missed field goal attempt after struggling to put them away.

“Roller coaster game, for sure,” Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk. “The emotions, up and down, needing to come through in clutch moments. I’m glad we can learn from a win, that’s the best way to do it. I was beating myself up on the last drive, our defense did a great job of holding them, we got a missed field goal, I got a couple chances there to just end it. I have to take advantage of my opportunity to end it. I’m excited to go into this week to learn from that.”

A thank you to Jets fans from @ZachWilson 💚 pic.twitter.com/4cSic3OvJa — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 3, 2021

After scoring just 20 points in their first three games, the Jets more than doubled that mark today. Zach Wilson got off to a slow start, but turned on the juice in the second half, throwing two touchdown passes to give the Jets their first leads of the season.

The end result was an upset win for Wilson and first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

But it was hardly a flawless performance by Wilson. He now owns the lead for most interceptions in the NFL with eight, and made other poor choices too.

Nevertheless, the Jets will have their shot at creating their first winning streak of the era next Sunday in London against the Atlanta Falcons.