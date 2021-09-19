The Spun

Zach Wilson Has Blunt Response To Getting Booed Today

Zach Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After a relatively solid debut in Week 1, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had his “welcome to the NFL, rook” game in Week 2.

Wilson was abysmal against the New England Patriots, throwing four interceptions in a 25-6 loss. The No. 2 overall pick was picked off on each of his first two pass attempts.

Jets fans were understandably disappointed, and they let Wilson know it. The former BYU star was booed during the second half in his first taste of the home crowd.

After the game, Wilson had a brutally honest response to being asked about fans voicing their displeasure.

The Jets didn’t play great as a team, but fans were especially frustrated with Wilson. A significant portion of that booing was totally directed at the quarterback.

Wilson does have the right attitude about hearing the jeers though. New York fans have no problem showering you with praise and adoration if you perform well, but when you don’t, you’re going to hear it.

Especially when you have all the expectations that come with being a high draft pick for a franchise that is starved for a franchise quarterback.

