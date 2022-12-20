Zach Wilson Reveals 3 People He Reached Out To After Benching

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched after he had 77 passing yards in a loss to the Patriots on Nov. 20. He was re-inserted in the starting lineup this past Sunday against the Lions.

The Jets benched Wilson because he needed a "reset." Head coach Robert Saleh said the No. 2 pick needed to go back to what made him successful.

After Wilson found out that he was being benched, he decided to contact three legendary quarterbacks for advice.

Wilson told reporters that he reached out to Steve Young, Drew Brees and Kurt Warner. It's unclear what they told him.

In his return on Sunday, Wilson completed 51.4 percent of his passes for 317 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Wilson still missed a few easy throws against the Lions. That being said, he did connect on a couple of jaw-dropping throws downfield.

The Jets will start Wilson this Thursday night against the Jaguars. There'll be a lot of pressure on him to outperform Trevor Lawrence.