In late April the New York Jets selected former college football star quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson put together an impressive 2020 season at BYU, leading one of the most explosive offenses in college football. Following a tremendous campaign, he shot up draft boards and only Trevor Lawrence bested him on draft night.

Now that he’s a member of the Jets, Wilson is adjusting to life in a major market. The star quarterback said there are still a few things he’s getting accustomed to.

So, what’s at the top of the board? The New Jersey drivers, of course. Wilson told reportedly New Jersey has some “definitely aggressive drivers” and that he’s “getting cut off everywhere” he goes.

Wilson will adjust to life in New Jersey just fine over time. Earlier this offseason he took another step toward being a quarterback in the NFL by picking his jersey number.

He’s rolling with No. 2.

“I’m just mixing it up, doing something new,” Wilson said at rookie minicamp. “I like any single-digit number, I think they’re cool. I was the second pick, so that’s a good reason to switch it up. Not much reason behind it but I just think it’s a cool number.”

Wilson won’t have to wait long to see the field. He’ll likely be named the starting quarterback before Week 1.