Zach Wilson Sends Clear Message About The Starting Job

When the New York Jets drafted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in last week’s draft, they did so with the clear intention of having him hold down the position for a while.

In fact, by trading away Sam Darnold and so far not signing any veteran options, the Jets are not-so-subtly telling everyone that Wilson is going to be QB1 from day one. That’s not how the strong-armed rookie is approaching things though.

Yesterday, Wilson completed his second day of minicamp, and afterwards was saying all the right things about having to prove himself worthy of being the starting quarterback.

“In this position, the coaches want to play the best player. That position has to be earned,” Wilson said on Saturday, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I have to do what I’m supposed to do. That’ll take care of itself.”

Of course, simply looking at the Jets’ depth chart makes it clear the organization is placing a lot of faith in Wilson. The team’s 2020 fourth-round pick James Morgan and former practice squad member Mike White are the only other quarterbacks on the roster.

congrats zach you earned the job https://t.co/qmXp0WXF2v pic.twitter.com/demm6SqmQq — charles (moderna man) mcdonald (@FourVerts) May 8, 2021

It would not surprise us to see the Jets sign an experienced signal caller to serve as Wilson’s backup/mentor. However, we don’t expect anybody they bring in to realistically challenge for the starting job.

For better or worse, this is going to be Wilson’s show moving forward.