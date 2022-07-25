1 NFL Coach Is Trending Following The Lamar Jackson News

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a frequent topic of conversation on NFL Twitter today following the release of Mike Sando's "Quarterback Tiers" list.

In Sando's article, one anonymous defensive coordinator had a pretty noteworthy take on Jackson, and it's not a particularly flattering one.

"If he has to pass to win the game, they ain't winning the game," the defensive coordinator told Sando. "He's so unique as a player but I don't give a s--t if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don't think he'll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He'll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback."

In the wake of this quote going viral, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's name was frequently mentioned.

It seems like because of Del Rio's political leanings and past comments on race, people think he was the person unfairly stereotyping Jackson.

Saying it doesn't matter if a guy wins 12 MVP awards is pretty stupid. Clearly, if even if you don't think Jackson is in that elite tier right now, he would be if he did that.

On another note, it's probably more than a little presumptive for people to say this is Del Rio without any further evidence. Even if you disagree with the comments, there's a chance multiple defensive coordinators in the league feel the same way.

At the end of the day though, none of this matters as long as Jackson performs on the field.