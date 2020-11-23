1 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Could Be In Jeopardy

Thanksgiving 2020 was already going to be very different from usual given the travel restrictions and advisories against large get-togethers. But the NFL could have a different feel on Thanksgiving with the way one of their marquee games is going.

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they have closed their team facility due to multiple COVID-19 tests. The Ravens are slated to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the night game on Thanksgiving.

“Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine,” the Ravens said in a statement. “We have started the process of contact tracing and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually. We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers.”

At this time, the game is still on. But if things don’t improve – or worse, more positives emerge – the game could be in jeopardy.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

Unlike college football, the NFL has yet to cancel any games due to COVID-19. There have been a number of reschedulings, but so far the league has been able to avoid outright cancellations or even moving games past Week 17.

The Steelers and Ravens have already enjoyed their bye weeks though. If either of the two teams are unable to play on Thursday or anytime next week, the NFL will be in a tough spot.

We’re all just glad the Ravens caught this early enough to potentially do something about it.

What should the NFL do if the Ravens can’t play the Steelers on Thursday?