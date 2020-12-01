2 Key Ravens Now Eligible To Return For Wednesday’s Game

As a result of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers being moved to Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens will be able to get a pair of key players back.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, who have been isolated and away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19, will now be eligible to return. Incredibly, neither will have to miss a game due to the virus.

Dobbins and Ingram being available means the Ravens will at least have their full complement of running backs locked in for Wednesday. Gus Edwards is the third part of the team’s three-man rotation in the backfield.

However, Baltimore will still be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and at least 10 others due to COVID-19.

The Ravens-Steelers showdown was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, before positive tests within the Baltimore organization forced a postponement to Sunday. The game was later moved to Tuesday night.

Earlier today, the NFL announced the game was being pushed back once more to Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. ET.

Hopefully, they will actually be able to get this contest in.