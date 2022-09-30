2 Key Ravens Offensive Linemen Aren't Practicing Today

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Offensive line issues have plagued the Baltimore Ravens since before the 2022 NFL season even started. Unfortunately, they're continuing as he approach the quarter mark of this season.

According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, the practice report for Friday shows offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari not practicing. Stanley has yet to play this season while Mekari started the last two games at left tackle after starting the season as the third-string option.

Per the report, if Stanley and Mekari aren't able to play against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, the Ravens will likely start rookie Daniel Faalele at left tackle. Faalele finished the game against the Patriots this past week after Mekari got injured.

Stanley and Mekari are both battling ankle injuries. They've both been key players along the offensive line over the past few seasons.

Also not practicing for the Ravens on Friday was linebacker Justin Houston with a groin injury.

The Baltimore Ravens have largely been able to overcome these injury woes though. They're 2-1 thanks in huge part to quarterback Lamar Jackson effectively putting the entire offense on his back.

Jackson has a league-leading 10 touchdown passes, a passer rating of 119.0, 243 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and an average of 9.3 yards per carry.

With the way he's playing, Lamar Jackson could have the MVP award wrapped up by midseason - whether the offensive line heals up or not.

Can the Ravens continue their winning ways without Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari?