2 Key Ravens Players Missed Another Practice

Despite a litany of injuries that would have destroyed most teams, the Baltimore Ravens have managed to climb to an AFC-best 5-1 record through six weeks. But their depth is going to be challenged yet again as they play the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

Two key players in the Ravens offense were absent from practice on Thursday. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Latavius Murray both missed their second straight day of practice with injuries.

Murray has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. Watkins missed that same game with a hamstring injury.

With two missed days of practice, it’s highly unlikely that Murray and Watkins will be fit for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. The two will most likely join the many other Ravens players that are either not practicing or waiting on IR to recover.

Luckily for the Baltimore Ravens, star quarterback Lamar Jackson has put the entire team on his back through these last five games. He’s led the team to huge comeback wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts during their winning streak.

Even more luckily for the Ravens, they have a bye after this weekend. If they can find a way to eke out a win against the Bengals on Sunday, they’ll finally get a chance to heal up before the second half of the season.

Will the Ravens be able to continue their winning ways without Sammy Watkins and Latavius Murray?