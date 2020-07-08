2 NFL Teams Announce Plans For Reduced Stadium Crowds

Given the state of COVID-19, most NFL fans are expecting reduced crowds at games this season–if people are even allowed to attend at all.

Two teams–the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs–have already announced reduced capacity for the 2020 campaign. Both revealed the news today.

Baltimore is expecting a limit of less than 14,000 fans per game, at maximum, while the Chiefs did not disclose a number they envision. Both teams are offering credit to season ticket holders for 2021.

While the Chiefs and Ravens are the first franchises to make these announcements, they won’t be the last. This is just the unfortunate reality professional sports are dealing with in 2020.

The NFL has already said it will reduce the preseason schedule from four games to two for 2020. There are also whispers of further cancellations.

As for the regular season, the league is clearly looking to start on time. However, as the summer goes on, that might not be a feasible goal, particularly if preseason preparation gets interrupted.

There is still so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 NFL season, but one thing is quite clear. It won’t look like anything we’ve seen before from the league.