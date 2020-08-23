2 Other NFL Teams Named Contenders For Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t the only NFL team with an interest in Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, two other teams are worth watching if and when Thomas is released. Per the report, the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texas are “teams to watch” in the Thomas sweepstakes.

Thomas is expected to be released following a physical altercation with a teammate. But a recent report indicates that the incident was the latest in a pattern of unsavory behaviors by the Pro Bowl safety.

Heading into the second year of a four-year, $55 million contract, Thomas is unlikely to be traded. But he’s just as unlikely to get that kind of deal again if reports of his recent behavior are proven true.

A few other teams to watch for #Ravens S Earl Thomas upon him being released: The #49ers and #Texans. They should be among those inquiring, along with the #Cowboys. Thomas, of course, will have a market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2020

As for the two new teams named, the Texans will likely have an easier time fitting Earl Thomas into their cap than the 49ers. Per OverTheCap, Houston has over $20 million in cap space while San Francisco has about $13 million.

Both teams would surely love to have a perennial Pro Bowler like Thomas to augment their defenses. Houston could especially use him given their defense finished bottom-half of the league in 2019.

But taking on Earl Thomas now is going to bring a lot of baggage. There may even be mistrust over his behavior in Baltimore.

There’s no doubt though that whoever gets Thomas is going to be getting a talented player. Whether they get a responsible one remains to be seen.