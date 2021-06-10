A pair of teams are reportedly in the mix for free agent and former star running back Todd Gurley.

Gurley is taking his time with his free agent decision, as expected. The former star spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning there later this fall.

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions are each in the mix to land Gurley. The free agent running back just met with the Ravens this week and had a “good” meeting. But the two sides left without completing a deal. Gurley also recently met with the Lions.

It looks like Gurley’s decision will come down to the best offer. Right now, it appears he’ll be playing for either the Lions or Ravens later this fall.

I'm told free agent RB Todd Gurley had a good meeting with the #Ravens and left without a deal, at this time, per source. Gurley visited recently with the #Lions as well. One source said today, "I'm assuming he's looking for best offer." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 10, 2021

Last year in Atlanta, Todd Gurley carried the rock 195 times for 678 yards and nine touchdowns for the Falcons. It was his first year playing for a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.

Gurley’s still talented, but his skill-set is outdated in today’s NFL. He won’t garner the big money he once could. But it appears money will be the tipping point in Gurley’s eventual decision.

Both the Lions and Ravens have plenty of depth in the back-field. While Gurley wouldn’t garner much playing time with either, he’d provide valuable experience and leadership for both.