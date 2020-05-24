3 NFL Teams Named ‘Possible’ Destinations For QB Cam Newton

We’re two-plus months into NFL free agency and former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton remains unsigned.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback was released in early March. Carolina has a new head coach and chose to go with a new quarterback, signing Teddy Bridgewater in free agency.

Newton has been linked to a couple of different teams, but he doesn’t appear to have come close to getting signed. The 31-year-old quarterback is extremely talented, but he’s coming off some injuries. The pandemic has made it difficult for teams to get a sense of how healthy he is.

It’s also unclear how willing Newton is to take a backup role. Reports indicate that Newton would be willing to do that, but teams with young quarterbacks might be unwilling to bring him on in that role.

CBS Sports has named three NFL teams “logical and possible” destinations for Newton. All three teams make some sense:

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams might be the most-intriguing team on the list. It’s fun to imagine a healthy Newton playing in a Sean McVay-designed offense.

“The Rams are financially married to Jared Goff, but they just restructured his deal for a reason. They also just need a backup anyway. On paper, it makes sense: Newton gets to bask in the L.A. spotlight for a potential playoff contender, and Sean McVay gets his most talented dual-threat option since RGIII — and an emergency starter in the event Goff keeps regressing,” CBS Sports writes.

Where do you see Newton ending up for 2020?