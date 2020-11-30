Adam Schefter Has Telling Update On Ravens vs. Steelers

It’s Monday afternoon and the Baltimore Ravens still have not left for Pittsburgh for their Tuesday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, the latest update from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn’t paint a rosy picture. On Monday, Schefter reported that the Ravens have not been guided when or if they will be heading to Pittsburgh.

The Ravens are already slated to be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram, center Matt Skura and defensive end Calais Campbell, among others. Schefter has concluded that the chances of the game being postponed yet again is “increasing by the hour.”

Baltimore has barely been able to practice since the game was first postponed last week. They shut down all team facilities between Wednesday and Saturday, only briefly opening yesterday for evening practice.

Ravens players still have not been given any guidance on when or if the team will be leaving for Pittsburgh, per sources. Chances of postponement for Tuesday night’s game now increasing by the hour. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Schefter revealed that the NFL is waiting on today’s round of COVID-19 tests. Per the report, Baltimore cannot go to Pittsburgh until the team is cleared.

NFL still is waiting on the results from today’s round of COVID tests, per sources. Ravens cannot go until they are cleared – if they are cleared. There will be uneasy, uncomfortable people if trip goes on, but two organizations and a network awaiting word. https://t.co/ncBTOvFRSw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Unfortunately, there have been new cases of COVID-19 at the Ravens facility almost every day.

NFL fans have been calling for the Ravens to forfeit for days in order to avoid altering the schedule. But that may be a non-starter. The Ravens players will reportedly be ineligible to be paid for the game if they forfeit – and the NFLPA will fight tooth and nail to prevent that.

It’s a bad situation to be in. And it’s one that the NFL may come down pretty hard on the Ravens for allowing to happen.

For now though, we’re all in wait-and-see mode.