Al Michaels Took Playful Shot At Lamar Jackson Last Night

NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels is widely regarded as an encyclopedia on knowledge when it comes to the NFL and he showed exactly that with a perfectly delivered, lighthearted joke about Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

During the Sunday Night Football broadcast for the shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Michaels checked in with his NBC partner Michelle Tafoya. She delivered an injury update on Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott, who was forced to visit the locker room after sustaining an injury late in the first half.

“Generally when guys go to the locker room, they don’t usually come back to the game. But we’ll keep you posted,” Tafoya said.

Michaels didn’t skip a beat. He chimed in with a quip of his own, saying “Unless you’re Lamar Jackson in Cleveland and then you come back.”

Michaels is of course referencing when Jackson came back into a “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns last season. With the game hanging in the balance, the star quarterback went into the locker room under mysterious circumstances before returning to lead Baltimore to a crucial regular season victory.

At the time, many thought that Jackson went into the locker room to use the bathroom, but he quickly denied that rumor and said he was dealing with calf cramps. Still, fans didn’t entirely buy the quarterback’s explanation, making Michaels’ off-handed remark on Sunday even better.

Al Michaels couldn't help but crack a Lamar Jackson joke during Sunday night's Chiefs-Ravens thriller:https://t.co/ylVhytbSjj — NESN (@NESN) September 20, 2021

Interestingly enough, Jackson’s performance in Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs was eerily similar to last year’s win over the Browns. The Ravens quarterback stepped up in a major way to lead his team to a 36-35 victory and in turn, picking up his first career win over Patrick Mahomes. He ended the game with 346 total yards, three total touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jackson might never live down that bizarre locker room trip, but he certainly continues to impress in important regular season moments. The next step for the young quarterback is to prove that he can win in the playoffs.

