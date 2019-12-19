Al Pacino Has Incredible Comment On Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The biggest star this season in the NFL is none other than Lamar Jackson. His rise to stardom in the league has been pretty quick, and even famous actors like Al Pacino can’t help but notice what he’s doing.

Jackson is on pace to win the MVP award this year. It would take an absurd two-week stretch from another candidate to come close to the Louisville product.

What really makes Jackson so special is how he doesn’t alter his game to satisfy the naysayers. The dual-threat quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens is dominating defenses with his unpredictable playing style.

Well, it appears Jackson’s attitude on the field has inspired Pacino and many others.

Pacino had nothing but praise for the second-year quarterback when talking to The Ringer.

“I watch this guy Lamar Jackson. There are occasionally these players that are inspiring because you can see the game that they play is a game, and you can actually sense the joy they have in what they do,” Pacino said. “That’s inspiring. Watching Lamar Jackson is an inspiration to actors. Finding that pocket, finding, where is that joy that gets under you and brings you out? The freedom to let go of the conscious, and get it to the unconscious and fly like he does?”

The fact that Pacino has taken notice of Jackson really puts into perspective how great this season has been for the former first-round pick.

Next up for Jackson is a showdown with the Cleveland Browns. He’ll try to put the finishing touches on an MVP season this weekend.